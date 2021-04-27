"The Big D & Bubba Show" adds three new affiliates

SILVERFISH MEDIA and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' “THE BIG D AND BUBBA SHOW" has added three new affiliates. The Country morning show launched on FOREVER COMMUNICATIONS WBVR/BOWLING GREEN, KY TODAY (5/24), and also recently added JACOBS RADIO KCYS/SEASIDE, OR and PROGRAMMERS BROADCASTING INC. KWGO/MINOT, ND. The show is now heard on more than 85 stations around the country.

The show is also the official morning show of AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK'S "Today's Best Country," which is heard around the world on every military base and ship at sea.

