SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has promoted MELISSA THOMAS to EVP International Marketing, U.S. Repertoire, reporting to SONY MUSIC GROUP Chairman ROB STRINGER.



Commented SPRINGER, “MELISSA knows how to harness the global power of our company to help break our U.S. artists around the world. Her teams, in conjunction with our U.S. Record Labels, have created unique marketing campaigns that resonate with audiences and push our artists to success. I’m so happy that MELISSA will be leading our U.S. Repertoire’s international marketing team for the future.”

Added THOMAS, “Music has no borders anymore. Our audiences are global from the beginning and hits can break from anywhere. I love bringing our U.S. artists to as many audiences as we can around the globe and I’m looking forward to the entire team continuing our unique marketing campaigns to shine a light on the creative talent coming from SONY MUSIC.”

THOMAS was previously SVP International Marketing for U.S. Repertoire, serving as co-head of the department. Her work focused on spearheading global marketing campaigns for U.S.-signed superstar artists including LIL NAS X, CAMILA CABELLO, HARRY STYLES, DJ KHALED, TRAVIS SCOTT, AC/DC and breakout artists THE KID LAROI, ROSALIA and GIVEON.

THOMAS began her career with SME at SONY MUSIC UK in 2005 where she worked in international marketing for eight years, working on global marketing campaigns for UK artists like OASIS, SADE, MARK RONSON and LITTLE MIX.

Prior to joining SONY MUSIC in 2005, THOMAS worked at UNIVERSAL MOTOWN RECORDS in NEW YORK and then UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA. The CANADIAN native is an Honours Bachelor Business Administration graduate of the RICHARD IVEY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS from the UNIV3ERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO.

