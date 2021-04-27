Debuts Friday

The news that FOX NATION host and FOX NEWS CHANNEL contributor RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY will be co-hosting FOX NEWS CHANNEL’s “FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND” with PETE HEGSETH and WILL CAIN starting JUNE 12th came with an additional announcement that CAMPOS-DUFFY and her husband, former Rep. SEAN DUFFY (R-WI), will host a podcast for FOX NEWS.

“FROM THE KITCHEN TABLE – THE DUFFYS” will find CAMPOS-DUFFY, the former MTV “THE REAL WORLD” contestant, and her husband discussing parenting, relationships, culture, and politics. The podcast will debut FRIDAY (5/28) and will post regularly on SATURDAY mornings starting JUNE 5th.

