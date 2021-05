Morning Producer Needed

AUDACY Top 40 KLUC (98.5 KLUC)/LAS VEGAS has a rare opportunity for the right individual, as the station has launched the search for a new producer for the CHET BUCHANAN SHOW.

OM/Brand Manager JB KING told ALL ACCESS, "The main focus of the show will be social media, audio and video production."

Learn more and put your hat in the ring at audacyinc.com/careers.

