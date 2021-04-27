iHeartMedia: More Than 150 Million Users

iHEARTRADIO has officially surpassed 150 million registered users. In addition to eclipsing 150 million users, iHEARTRADIO has also seen an explosion in growth of app downloads, music and podcast streaming.

iHEARTRADIO has now recorded more than three billion app downloads, with monthly downloads peaking as high as 28% compared to last year.

As the PODTRAC's leading podcast publisher globally, iHEARTRADIO's original podcasts include "Stuff You Should Know" and "The RON BURGUNDY Project," among many others.

iHEARTRADIO's streaming catalog features millions of songs and curated playlists across a variety of moods and genres, as well as thousands of live stations. In addition, iHEARTRADIO now has a total social audience of 234 million.

« see more Net News