The NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION (NMPA) revealed the honorees and speakers for its upcoming annual meeting taking place on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th. REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT will be honored with the Songwriter Icon Award.

This year's NMPA Industry Legacy Award will be presented to COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN. Congressman JERROLD NADLER (D-NY) will receive this year's NMPA President's Award for his work to protect songwriters and music publishers.

At the annual meeting, THE RINGER founder BILL SIMMONS will sit down for a keynote Q&A to discuss podcasting and his upcoming music documentary series. The program will also feature special tributes from LUKE BRYAN, SARA BAREILLES and PRISCILLA BLOCK.

"TAYLOR SWIFT has had an unprecedented year of success," said NMPA Pres./CEO DAVID ISRAELITE. "She gave the world incredible songwriting when they needed it most, and she continues to rewrite the rulebook when it comes to her career. She has always identified as a songwriter first, and in doing so inspired and elevated countless other creators. Her advocacy has lifted the entire creative community, and she has done it at great cost and risk to her own career. The risks paid off, not just for her but for our entire industry, and there is no one more deserving of our Icon award."

ISRAELITE added, "Millions of people read his columns and listen to his podcasts because BILL SIMMONS is an amazing storyteller. We are greatly looking forward to hearing about his upcoming series and the new media landscape from his perspective. Also, it is a thrill to honor SARAH TRAHERN. She is a true supporter of Country music, and she has made it bigger and better. And of all the competing priorities in Congress, Chairman NADLER has never let songwriters down. We are honored to thank him for his dedication to creators and his commitment to creating a better economy for making music."

