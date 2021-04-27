Bruno Mars (Photo: s-bukley / Shutterstock.com)

BRUNO MARS has sold off a percentage of his song catalog to WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC in a deal that took place six months ago, but was not reported at the time. MARS usually collaborates with other writers, including the SMEEZINGTONS, but only his share of the team's catalog was put up for sale. MARS reportedly retained a minority stake in the songs sold to WCM.

MARS' catalog includes solo hits like "Just The Way You Are," "Grenade," "Locked Out Of Heaven" and "The Lazy Song," as well as tracks he co-wrote and appeared on such as B.o.B.'s "Nothin' On You" and TRAVIE McCOY's "Billionaire." His catalog also includes numerous co-writes for other artists, including CEELO GREEN's "F**k You" and FAR EAST MOVEMENT's Far "Rocketeer," among others.

Commented WARNER CHAPPELL CEO GUY MOOT, "BRUNO is a creative genius and it’s a huge honor to deepen our relationship with him. At the heart of his immense talents is his incredible songwriting, which he honed for years before he became a recording superstar. Like only a true great can, he's mastered and transcended multiple musical genres with extraordinary originality and versatility. The world will continue to fall in love with his songs for generations to come."

Added MARS, "I began my career at ATLANTIC and it made sense to keep my business in the family, with the team who have supported me and grown with me. This is me doubling down with people I trust. We're just at the beginning of the journey and there’s so much more to come."

Since the release of music from SILK SONIC -- his current collaboration with ANDERSON .PAAK -- occurred after the WARNER CHAPPELL acquisition, its unlikely that any music he writes for that project is part of the deal.

