Work-From-Home Vs. The Office

EDISON RESEARCH is focusing its latest release of data from its ongoing Share of Ear study of audio listening habits on the differences in radio listening habits between those who work at home versus those who commute to an office.

The study shows that 72% of the audio consumption of those who work-from-home happens at home, compared to 29% for those working away from home.

“We knew from Share of Ear data in 2020 that a tremendous amount of listening had shifted to home as a result of quarantine restrictions," said EDISON Dir. of Research LAURA IVEY. "While almost everyone was spending at least some increased time at home during the pandemic, it is those who shifted their work to their homes who drove the biggest changes. We also saw audio consumption rise on computers and other devices such as internet-connected televisions, so we can see that at-home workers are using various audio devices at home.”

