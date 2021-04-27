Calling All Crows' Unlocked Voices

CALLING ALL CROWS, a multifaith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration, has announced the 6th UNLOCKED VOICES livestream fundraising event, JUNE 17th in L.A. at 7p (PT).

The event, hosted by CROSSROADS UMC Minister SAUN HOUGH and KEINESHA JACKSON, will feature performances by DISPATCH collaborator MATT EMBREE, BRAINSTORY, BL SHIRELLE, TONY WILKINS and RHODA G. Speakers will include CALIFORNIANS FOR SAFETY AND JUSTICE Executive Director TINISH HOLLINS and CROSSORADS UMC Pastor REV. ADRIENNE ZACKERY.

Proceeds from the night will benefit A NEW WAY OF LIFE and SHIELDS FOR FAMILIES, and will highlight the CALIFORNIA FOR SAFETY AND JUSTICE #TimeDone campaign. UNLOCKED VOICES was launched in 2020 by CALLING ALL CROWS, staging livestream events in NASHVILLE, BOSTON, DALLAS and CHARLOTTE, raising over $25k and capturing the stories from people directly affected by the mass incarceration problem here in the U.S.

