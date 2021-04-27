Hanagriff

GUARANTY BROADCASTING Sports WNXX (104.5 ESPN)/BATON ROUGE"HANGIN' WITH HANNY" midday host CHARLES HANAGRIFF is exiting the weekday show.

HANAGRIFF, whose last midday show will be on FRIDAY (5/28), plans to continue part-time with the station sitting in on JIMMY OTT's evening "GAMETIME" show and as host of the station's LSU football postgame show; he is taking a position with a new company, MATCH POINT, in JULY.

Some personal news. Next Friday will be my last day anchoring midday for ESPN BR. I’ll be working with Match Point full time starting in July. I will still continue on with Guaranty Media with @JimmyOtt1045 on Gametime part time, and I’ll continue to anchor LSU Postgame. — Charles Hanagriff (@C_Hanagriff) May 22, 2021

