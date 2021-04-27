Union Alleges Unfair Practices

The controversy at NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO continues with SAG-AFTRA filing an unfair labor practice charge with the NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD against the operator of News-Talk WNYC-A-F and Classical WQXR/NEW YORK, the NEW JERSEY PUBLIC RADIO stations, podcast producer WNYC STUDIOS, GOTHAMIST, and the JEROME L. GREENE PERFORMANCE SPACE in NEW YORK after the firings of two employees, including the SAG-AFTRA shop steward and an 18-year employee, for "indefensible and unlawful reasons that violate the collective bargaining agreement and the (NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS ACT)."

The filing, the union said in a press release, was "in response to a coordinated and aggressive campaign to undermine union and protected and concerted activity" by management "issuing discipline and threats against employees for asking questions and engaging in legally protected activity." In addition, the union charges that management "maintained and enforced work rules designed for the purpose of curtailing accountability and transparency and surveilled employees or created the perception of surveillance of employees in their communications with the union and one another." SAG-AFTRA is asking the NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD for an injunction to stop management from retaliating against union members, and is asking NYPR Pres./CEO GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI to reinstate the fired employees and for the NYPR board to investigate management decisions in recent months.

“SAG-AFTRA and NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO had a collaborative relationship for more than 20 years,” said SAG-AFTRA Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS. “We have worked to ensure a culture where our members can work zealously while being protected under a fair agreement. I am shocked by the reprehensible decision of NYPR’s management to terminate our members and other dedicated staff. We stand with all of them and will continue to fight for those who have been silenced.”

SAG-AFTRA Chief Broadcast Officer MARY CAVALLARO added, “We are stunned and disappointed with this aggressive campaign by a new management team that seems bent on not only dismantling our relationship, but also abdicating their own responsibilities of being transparent and accountable to employees and the member listeners of the NYPR community.”

