Now They're Talkin'

CUMULUS MEDIA flipped Classic Country WRQX-A/SALEM-YOUNGSTOWN, OH to News-Talk as "AM 600 WRQX THE PATRIOT" on MONDAY (5/24).

The lineup, all from WESTWOOD ONE's stable of shows,includes alternating hours of "AMERICA IN THE MORNING" and "FIRST LIGHT" in morning drive, CHRIS PLANTE 9a-noon (ET), DAN BONGINO noon-3p, BEN SHAPIRO 3-5p, RICH EISEN 5-7p, MARK LEVIN 7-10p, JIM BOHANNON 10p-1a, and RED EYE RADIO overnights.

