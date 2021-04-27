More Talk

Another CUMULUS MEDIA AM station has flipped to News-Talk with the switch of WHLD-A/NIAGARA FALLS-BUFFALO from Sports as SPORTS RADIO 1270 THE FAN to News-Talk as TALK 1270.

The new lineup, from WESTWOOD ONE with one exception, has alternating hours of "AMERICA IN THE MORNING" and "FIRST LIGHT" in morning drive, CHRIS PLANTE 9a-noon (ET), DAN BONGINO noon-3p, BEN SHAPIRO 3-5p, MICHAEL KNOWLES 5-6p, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' LARS LARSON 6-9p, JIM BOHANNON 9p-1a, and RED EYE RADIO overnight.

