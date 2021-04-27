Restitution Calculated

Former LONG ISLAND BROADCASTING VP/GM STEPHANIE McNAMARA BITIS, who pleaded guilty to felony access device fraud in federal court last NOVEMBER 16th, will be responsible to pay $302,585.01 in restitution under an agreement reached in court on MAY 18th, according to a report in the EAST HAMPTON STAR. BITIS will be required to pay the first $52,585.02 to her former employer and the rest to the company’s insurance carrier GRANITE STATE INSURANCE CO.

BITIS, now VP of Sales at HAMPTONS media institution DAN’S PAPERS, served as VP/GM of LIRB in 2015-17 and pleaded guilty to using LIRB’s corporate AMERICAN EXPRESS card for personal expenses; a sentencing hearing is scheduled for JUNE 7th but her attorneys have requested a rescheduling for JULY 23rd while she pays some of the restitution. Her crime carries a maximum sentence of 15 years and a fine of up to $250,000.

