Glenn Goodwin Now APD/MD

THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK, INC. Contemporary Christian WEMI (91.9)/APPLETON, WEMY (91.5)/GREEN BAY, WGNV (88.5)/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WSTM (91.3)/SHEBOYGAN, WGNW (99.9)/EAU CLAIRE, WI has promoted GLENN GOODWIN to Network APD/MD.



GOODWIN has over twenty years' experience and is looking forward to building stronger relationships with record labels, artists, promoters, and listeners.



GOODWIN joined THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK as Network Production Director last AUGUST (8/2020).

