MC Serch (Photo: mcserch.com)

Video platform VIDSIG (VIDEO SIGNATURE) has brought aboard hip hop artist and music executive MICHAEL "MC SERCH" BERRIN as Chief Creative Consultant. MC SERCH is a former member of 3RD BASS and NON PHIXION and served as Executive Producer on NAS' ILLMATIC album.

VIDSIG CEO JONATHAN YARNOLD commented, "VIDSIG continues to explode with growth in all ways. We're highly selective with each and every individual and organization that seeks to join us, and SERCH's creative curation will bring even more powerfully influential artists and partnerships into the VIDSIG family for consideration."

MC SERCH added, "VIDSIG is poised to dominate this space and I believe it has the most intuitive and well-positioned platform in the addressable market. From a brand perspective, its adherence to integrity aligns perfectly with me and my partners, and we believe we're going to make some considerable plays on both the talent and partnership fronts in the coming months."

« see more Net News