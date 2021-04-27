Now Available On Multiple Platforms

FLOOD MEDIA Alternative FLOOD FREQUENCY MODULATIONS (FLOOD FM) has announced the station is now available for streaming on TUNEIN and SONOS RADIO. FLOOD FM is available on multiple platforms, including APPLE RADIO, SIRI, ALEXA, iHEARTMEDIA, LIVE365, SONOS RADIO, and TUNEIN. The 24/7 commercial-free global streaming indie/alternative/electronic radio station spearheaded by SAN FRANCISCO radio vet/club DJ AARON AXELSEN launched at the beginning of APRIL.

AXELSEN said, "You can now experience the new FLOOD FM and its unique and dynamic blend of commercial-free indie, alternative, electronic, hip hop, folk-rock, nu-soul, and more on some of the biggest and most reputable audio platforms in the world! From your Sonos, Alexa, car, laptop, desktop, smart speakers and smartphone, you can easily take us wherever you go."

FLOOD FM debuted "FLOOD FLASHBACK SUNDAYS" at the beginning of MAY and has a podcast "F YEAH FRIDAYS: FLOOD FM's FAVEFIFTEEN." Check out the latest episode here. The podcast is also available on SPOTIFY.

