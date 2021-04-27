Tales From The Tour

WARPED TOUR founder KEVIN LYMAN has started a podcast to tell stories of his career and the concert business. “MY WARPED LIFE,” which debuted in MARCH, is co-hosted by TONY ARRATIA and is being released every other MONDAY.

Guests on the show include FOO FIGHTERS guitarist CHRIS SHIFLETT, L7 bassist JENNIFER FINCH, and TANA DOUGLAS, the first female roadie. Episodes comprised of clips from the interviews are available for free on all podcast platforms, with complete interviews available to subscribers on PATREON.

