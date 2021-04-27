Kauffman

AUDACY SACRAMENTO SVP/Market Manager STACEY KAUFFMAN has been promoted to Regional VP/Market Mgr. for NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, adding oversight of the company’s SAN FRANCISCO cluster (News KCBS-A-KFRC-F, Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME), Alternative KITS (ALT 105.3), Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3), Classic Hip Hop KRBQ (Q102.1), and LGBTQ+ KGMZ-A-KLLC-HD2 (CHANNEL Q)). KAUFFMAN is replacing GREG NEMITZ, who is moving into a new role as SVP/WEST COAST Sales and Operations for AUDACY’s National Partnerships operation.

In addition, AUDACY SAN FRANCISCO VP/Sales KIERAN GEFFERT has been promoted to VP/Sales for SACRAMENTO and SAN FRANCISCO, reporting to KAUFFMAN.

“STACEY has demonstrated incredible leadership in every phase of the game,” said Regional Pres. DOUG ABERNETHY, to whom KAUFFMAN will report. “She builds an incredible team culture that produces results. It is an honor to work alongside her and promote her to Regional Vice President.”

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead NORTHERN CALIFORNIA for AUDACY,” said KAUFFMAN, who was promoted to SACRAMENTO SVP/Market Manager in 2018 and joined the company (then ENTERCOM) in 2015 after stints with HUBBARD, RADIO ONE, and SUSQUEHANNA. “It is truly a privilege to get to work with these legendary brands and people who make a positive impact for our audiences, advertisers and community every day.”

On GEFFERT’s promotion, KAUFFMAN said, “KIERAN has been consistently successful at every role she’s held as she’s risen through the ranks in her 30 years with the company,” said Kauffman. “I know that will continue in this elevated position and thrilled for the opportunity to both internally promote, and to partner with KIERAN in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA.”

