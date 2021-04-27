Rothfuss

AUDACY has promoted GAINESVILLE/OCALA GSM PETER ROTHFUSS to SVP/Market Manager, effective TUESDAY, JUNE 1st. ROTHFUSS, who will oversee Country WRUF-F (103.7 THE GATOR), News-Talk WSKY (97.3 THE SKY), Sports WRUF-A-W251CG (ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF), and AC WKTK (98.5 KTK), is succeeding the retiring DICK O’NEIL.

“PETER’s experience in this market, coupled with his proven track record of success leading sales efforts will allow him to seamlessly expand his role and continue the momentum we have achieved,” said Regional Pres. CLAUDIA MENEGUS. “I look forward to watching our market reach new heights under his leadership.”

“I am thrilled about this next chapter of my career and look forward to continuing to embrace and lead transformational change for this dynamic company,” said ROTHFUSS, who arrived at the ENTERCOM/AUDACY cluster in 2016. “We have great radio stations, an accomplished team, and compelling audio content that entertains our audiences and delivers results for our advertising partners. I love this amazing company.”

