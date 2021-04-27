Flip

iHEARTMEDIA Rhythmic Classic Hits WKAF (97.7 THE BEAT)/BOSTON has flipped to Spanish Hits as RUMBA 97.7, bringing back the RUMBA brand formerly used on two iHEART AMs in the market, WKOX-A and WXKS-A. The launch includes a run of non-stop music through JULY 5th.

“It is a pleasure to expand iHEARTLATINO to a city as legendary as BOSTON, where RUMBA 97.7 can carry a badge of heritage for our Hispanic listeners,” said iHEARTLATINO SVP/Programming PEDRO JAVIER GONZALEZ.

iHEARTMEDIA BOSTON SVP/Programming DYLAN SPRAGUE added, “RUMBA 97.7 will deliver the biggest Latin hits combined with BOSTON’s local flavor to the FM airwaves -- appealing to BOSTON’s growing Hispanic community.”

