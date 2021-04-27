Music Festival July 10th-11th

RETROSPEKT is a two-day multi-genre immersive micro (under 1,000 capacity per day) music and art festival at the MOXY SOUTH BEACH MIAMI on JULY 10th-11th. The festival will be live-streamed on TWITCH, with select acts paid per show on CISCO ADLER & DONAVON FRANKENREITER’s Concert Live stream platform NOCAP. The festival will feature CHROMEO, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, LP GIOBBI B2B SOPHIE OF SOFI TUKKER, SABRINA CLAUDIO, and TYCHO: ISO50.

“When it comes to most cross-genre large-scale festivals, festival-goers have been there, done that. Nothing phases them anymore; the lineups all look the same with repeat headliners on stages with art as an afterthought. Coming out of COVID, fans are HUNGRY for live music, but I also think they’re also hungry for a carefully curated artistic experience to meet and connect with others. There are valid safety hesitations, location hassles, logistical concerns, and a lack of acknowledging social issues. We’re in a post-Me Too, and BLM world, and so much music was created by underrepresented entities who don’t get the credit they deserve. RETROSPEKT is a micro-festival that leads with creativity and inclusion. We’re targeting superfans while simultaneously tapping into an unmet need in the market. The micro-festival aims to feel exclusive in person with a small (1K/day) capacity but is inclusive by design and principle as it will be live-streamed across the world,” said RETROSPEKT Founder and Creative Director LAUREN KASHUK.

RETROSPEKT will integrate over 50 live acts from all genres of music, spanning blues, rock, rap, pop, r&b, funk, soul, reggae, dance music & more. Headliners include WU-TANG CLAN’S GHOSTFACE KILLAH and SABRINA CLAUDIO., CHROMEO, LP GIOBBI B2B SOPHIE from SOFI TUKKER and more.

More information at the RETROSPEKT website.





