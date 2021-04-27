16 Shows

THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN has launched its own podcast network.

The TEXAS PODCAST NETWORK is bringing together 16 existing podcasts being produced on the school's campus. The roster includes "15 MINUTE HISTORY," "TX512," the SALEM CENTER's "FREE LUNCH," "POLICY IN PIECES," and "POLICY@MCCOMBS," the HOGG FOUNDATION FOR MENTAL HEALTH's "INTO THE FOLD," the MOODY COLLEGE OF COMMUNICATION's "MOODY TALKS," "THE OTHER SIDE OF CAMPUS," and "POINT OF DISCOVERY."

Also on the network are the LBJ SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS' "POLICY ON PURPOSE," "SCIENCE AND THE SEA," the TEXAS POLITICS PROJECT's "SECOND READING PODCAST," the CENTER FOR RUSSIAN, EAST EUROPEAN AND EURASIAN STUDIES' "THE SLAVIC CONNEXION," the long-running radio feature "STARDATE," the TEXAS ADVANCED COMPUTING CENTER's "SUPERSIZED SCIENCE," and "THIS IS DEMOCRACY."

