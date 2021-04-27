Davis (Photo: Lori Kraft)

NASHVILLE-based publishing company BIG MACHINE MUSIC has signed SARA DAVIS to a songwriting deal. The NASHVILLE-based, ARIZONA native frequently collaborates with ATLANTIC RECORDS’ GAYLE, TRACK 45’s KK and BEN JOHNSON and MARISA MAINO. Check out some of the songs that DAVIS has co-written here.

“The only thing more infectious than SARA’s enthusiasm and energy is her talent,” said BMM General Manager MIKE MOLINAR. “Her timing in joining BIG MACHINE MUSIC is perfect as our activity naturally extends our creative footprint into other markets.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the BIG MACHINE MUSIC family,” said DAVIS. “Since meeting MIKE, [VP] ALEX HEDDLE and the whole team, they’ve been my biggest champions and empowered me at every step. I’m so grateful and can’t wait to continue working with them!”

Pictured (L-R): Back Row – Catalog Manager TAYLOR COURTNEY, Sr. Director of Royalties and Finance GRAYSON STEPHENS, General Manager MIKE MOLINAR; Middle Row – Vice President ALEX HEDDLE, Creative Coordinator LIZZY GALLATIN, Creative Director MICHELLE ATTARDI; Front Row – SARA DAVIS

(Photo: Lori Kraft)

