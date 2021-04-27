Coming Soon

The UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS has let the cat out of the bag regarding an impending format flip of CUMULUS MEDIA AC WKIM (98.9 THE BRIDGE)/MEMPHIS back to News-Talk with the announcement that the school and its athletics multimedia rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's TIGER SPORTS PROPERTIES have inked a five-year deal with the station, which will flip to News-Talk as NEWS TALK 98.9, THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS and serve as flagship for the TIGERS' football and men's and women's basketball broadcasts. The station will also air weekly coaches' shows for football with coach RYAN SILVERFIELD and men's basketball with PENNY HARDAWAY. WKIM carried a News-Talk format in 2011-2015; the school's release did not offer a date or lineup for the flip back to the format.

"We are very much looking forward to our radio partnership with THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS," said MEMPHIS Dir. of Athletics LAIRD VEATCH. "It is committed to providing a great outlet throughout the region for our fans to hear the action, and we are especially pleased TIGER Nation will be able to listen to women's basketball games as we head into KATRINA MERRIWEATHER's first season as head coach. CUMULUS will be a great ambassador of our TIGER brand and bring great local support for our events and overall community presence."

"At CUMULUS, we believe strongly that 'what's good for MEMPHIS is good for us,' and that commitment to our community drives all that we do," said VP/Market Manager MORGAN BOHANNON. "One of our most important priorities and responsibilities as a local broadcaster is to help make MEMPHIS a better place. Becoming the flagship radio partner of MEMPHIS TIGER Athletics, an entity that is so beloved by our city and its residents, is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"CUMULUS MEMPHIS has the largest live, local and homegrown team in the radio industry – all of whom are incredibly excited about becoming the radio home of the MEMPHIS TIGERS. We are thrilled to put the full power of four 100,000-watt stations behind the partnership. KIX-106, 98.1 THE MAX, 103.5 WRBO and the all-new NEWS TALK 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS will work in concert to raise the level of awareness and celebrate all that is MEMPHIS TIGER Athletics.

"Rebranding 98.9 THE BRIDGE and changing the format of the station is just one more step to showcase TIGER Athletics and all that it means to MEMPHIS. We are excited and eager to begin a new and long-lasting partnership with the UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS, LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE and TIGER SPORTS PROPERTIES."

"There's a different energy heading into this upcoming year's athletic seasons," said TIGER SPORTS PROPERTIES GM TODD KUCINSKI. "We're pleased to complement that renewed in-person gameday excitement with THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS, as the station will bring complete football and men's and women's basketball action and much more to fans."

