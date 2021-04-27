Quiet Day

No new station sale transactions were posted in the FCC online databases as of TUESDAY afternoon (5/25), save one donation.

In filings that made it to the FCC site, COLONIAL BEACH COMMUNITY FOUNDATION is donating noncommercial Contemporary Christian WWER/COLONIAL BEACH, VA to COLONIAL BEACH COMMUNITY RADIO.

LA GIGANTE SIEMBRA INC. has requested an STA to operate WZCA/QUEBRADILLAS, PR with temporary facilities after being unable to afford leasing the licensed site "due to financial difficulties caused bu the COVID-19 pandemic."

And VCY AMERICA, INC. has closed on the sale of K233BN/ABERDEEN, SD to PRAIRIE WINDS BROADCASTING, INC. for $10,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's KSDN-F/ABERDEEN.

