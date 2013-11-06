Mandolin

MANDOLIN, a major player in the current livestream industry, has signed deals to exclusively partner with four in-person festivals across the roots, hip-hop and indie pop genres this summer.

In a deal spanning multiple PLANET BLUEGRASS events, MANDOLIN will stream the TELLURIDE BLUEGRASS (6/11-13, 6/17-20), ROCKYGRASS FESTIVAL (7/23-25) and ROCK MTN FOLKS FESTIVAL (8/6 - 8/8).

As part of its exclusive partnership with the cannabis brand GKUA, MANDOLIN will also stream LIL WAYNE's UPROAR at the TORCH (L.A., 8/13).

Festival organizers are increasingly turning to the hybrid live/streaming format, expanding th4e audience to all, not just local, music fans, and to amplify their opportunities in terms of digital fan engagement, digital sponsorships, virtual artist meet and greets, and more.

MANDOLIN CMO MEGHANN YORK revealed, "As in-person events start to come back, we are here to complement the experience, bringing previously untapped audience groups as well as new revenue streams.”

MANDOLIN produced and hosted the first-ever virtual TIBET HOUSE U.S. BENEFIT CONCERT in FEBRUARY with PHILIP GLASS, PHOEBE BRIDGERS and EDDIE VEDDER, among others. TIBET HOUSE BENEFIT director BEATA TIKOS said, because of its global reach, the non-profit plans to continue with the hybrid format.

