SOUNDCLOUD launched its REPOST BY SOUNDCLOUD mastering and distribution platform last APRIL after acquiring the company in 2019 for $15m.

REPOST has just inked a slate of new partnerships with the likes of songwriter/producer LINDA PERRY T-PAIN's NAPPY BOY ENTERTAINMENT, CAD MANAGEMENT and mulimedia music platform UVC to create what it calls “customized creator service programs” to develop “promising independent artists”.

REPOST will work directly with each partner to develop “tailor-made marketing and distribution plans” to support breaking artists and help them grow their careers on and off SOUNDCLOUD.





Select services include audience development, digital distribution to all major streaming platforms, monetization through SOUNDCLOYUD’s recently launched fan-powered royalties program, publicity support, opportunities around brand partnerships and creative sync licensing, and more.

Commented LINDA PERRY, “I’m always ready to jump on board when I see a company supporting the independence of an artist, and when I heard of the changes SOUNDCLOUD wanted to make to support emerging talent, I immediately said ‘Count me in.'

“We will be focusing on the art and the art9st not just the numbers, and we will support the bigger picture, not just the soundbite.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I am always fighting to preserve the art of music, and this partnership is a great fit to make that happen.”

SOUNDCLOUD VP and Head Of REPOST JEFF PONCHICK added, “SOUNDCLOUD is where so many truly promising artists and tomorrow’s stars take their first career steps.

“These new development partnerships bring together our unique capabilities to invest in artists careers early on — partnering them with industry pros to turn artist inspirations into a reality and help build their business in meaningful and measurable ways.”

REPOST Director Of A&R EDGEL GROVES said, “Whether they’re on the cusp of stardom, or at the forefront of new communities shaping the future of music, each of these artists are deeply engaged with their fan communities.

“We are honoured and excited to support them in deepening these connections and grow their fanbase at such a pivotal time in their careers.”

T-PAIN said, “I’m mega excited about partnering up with REPOST. I can already see how diligent their team is. I think this will be the start of a great relationship between REPOST and NAPPY BOY ENTERTAINMENT"

