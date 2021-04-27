Flipping

JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS News-Talk WZPR/NAGS HEAD (OUTER BANKS), NC has dropped the talk format it took on in JULY 2020 and is stunting into a format flip on FRIDAY (5/28).



The station is stunting with music, starting with an all-day ELVIS PRESLEY marathon on MONDAY, and all-FRANK SINATRA on TUESDAY, with commercials and PSAs but no talk. A post at the station's FACEBOOK page says, "Stay tuned...something big is coming FRIDAY at noon!" And sweepers during the music marathons are advising "FRIDAY... at noon... Be there!"

