Partnership

RADIO AMBULANTE ESTUDIOS’ Spanish-language news podcast EL HILO will now be co-produced with VICE WORLD NEWS under a new partnership. The show, launched in 2020, was RADIO AMBULANTE ESTUDIOS’ second podcast after the flagship RADIO AMBULANTE (distributed by NPR) and is VICE WORLD NEWS’ first weekly podcast in Spanish, although it has issued limited-run Spanish series. The first episode under the new partnership will be posted on FRIDAY (5/28); the show is distributed by ACAST.

“VICE WORLD NEWS’ ambitions -- to spark significant global conversations about the news that matters -- are goals that we share as well,” said EL HILO co-host/Exec. Prod. SILVIA VIÑAS. “We’re excited to bring our listeners more on-the-ground reporting and expand our reach with this partnership.”

“RADIO AMBULANTE ESTUDIOS has not only been a pioneering force in Spanish-language audio storytelling but also has been able to engage listeners and break down cross-border issues on a deeper, authentic level with EL HILO -- just as VICE WORLD NEWS does around the globe,” said VICE AUDIO VP KATE. “Producing content for a global audience is the ethos of VICE AUDIO’s work, and we’re excited to collaborate with a team that aligns so naturally with our approach to storytelling.”

“As VICE WORLD NEWS expands to new corners of the globe, our content continues to show international audiences that global issues, whether happening in their backyards or on the other side of the world, have cross-border impact,” said VICE WORLD NEWS GM BENJAMIN RUTH. “Latin American and Latinx communities around the world are a critically important part of the global conversation, and we’re excited to work with EL HILO on their vital coverage of this region.”

