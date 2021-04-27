Guidance Increased

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has increased its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending MARCH 31, 2022 to $107-115 million, with Adjusted Operating Income predicted to land between $5 million and $10 million from core operations. The company credited the increased guidance to revenue (including NFT sales) from the "SOCIAL GLOVES: BATTLE OF THE PLATFORMS" event, the return of live music events, and subscriber and advertising growth.

CEO ROB ELLIN said, "There is an enormous pent-up demand for live music events, and we are extremely well positioned for the expected near-term return of live music. We expect an increase in revenue from the return of live events in nearly every aspect of our flywheel of associated businesses -- live ticket sales, livestream, pay-per-view, advertising, sponsorship, NFTs, and specialty merchandise."

