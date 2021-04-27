Greg Alexander (Photo: LinkedIn)

iHEARTMEDIA ups GREG ALEXANDER to Market Pres./MINNEAPOLIS. He has been SVP/Sales for the six-station MINNEAPOLIS cluster since 2012. His duties expanded in 2016 to encompass the entire Western Great Lakes region, including MILWAUKEE, MADISON, EAU CLAIRE and ROCHESTER, MN. In his new role, he will report to Division Pres. SCOTT HOPECK.

“GREG’s extensive experience qualified him for this role, but more importantly, his team lifted him into it, which is a testament to his leadership,” said HOPECK. “I’m confident that GREG and his team will lead our MINNEAPOLIS operation to new heights.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to work with some of the country’s best brands and the industry’s brightest minds,” said ALEXANDER. “I look forward to collaborating with the programming, advertising, and operations teams while helping elevate the MINNEAPOLIS market.”

The iHEARTMEDIA MINNEAPOLIS cluster includes Top 40 KDWB, Country KEEY (K102), Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3), Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1), News-Talk KTLK-A (TWIN CITIES NEWS/TALK AM 1130), Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108), Hip Hop KTCZ-HD3-K273BH (HOT 102.5), News KQQL-HD2-W227BF (BIN 93.3), and Sports KQQL-HD3-K244FE (KFAN PLUS).

