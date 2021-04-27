New Rules And Guidelines For The Grammy Awards

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has updated the GRAMMY AWARDS rules and guidelines. See the full list of changes here.

The latest amendments are in addition to the previous changes in APRIL, which included the discontinuation of nomination review committees, the reduction in the number of categories in which voters may vote and the addition of the Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album categories, among other updates (NET NEWS 4/30). Nearly all of the changes go into effect immediately for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place JANUARY 31st, 2022.

"Our peer-driven awards process is all about engagement, and nothing is more invigorating than seeing our members take part in submitting proposals to move the Academy forward," said Chair/Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "We're proud to work alongside today's music creators to ensure their vision for the music industry is reflected in all that we do, and to continue our commitment to transparency by making these updates readily available to anyone that wishes to submit their art for GRAMMY® recognition. These updates are a direct result of our collaborative process, and we're thankful for the music community's continued support every step of the way."

