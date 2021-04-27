Neal

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO will air a special on SUNDAY morning (5/30) 6:30-10a (CT) featuring veteran auto racing host DANE NEAL interviewing racing legends and current stars in a prelude to the airing of the INDIANAPOLIS 500 at 10a. NEAL will interview MARIO ANDRETTI, BOBBY RAHAL, and others, with defending 500 winner TAKUMA SATO, SCOTT DIXON, and HELIO CASTRONEVES also scheduled to appear.

“We welcome DANE NEAL and WGN back home to the INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY for the 105th running of the INDY 500 for a live pre-race show followed by the live race broadcast,” said INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY Pres. J. DOUGLAS BOLES. “CHICAGO’s Very Own has such a rich tradition with the ‘500’ and the SPEEDWAY, as it was a broadcast pioneer by starting its coverage of the race nearly 100 years ago.”

NEAL said, “WGN RADIO made history being the first radio station of note to broadcast the INDY 500, and we are excited to bring the magic and magnitude that is the INDIANAPOLIS 500, the greatest spectacle in sports, back to WGN RADIO.”

