Williams

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP VP/Human Resources COURTNEY WILLIAMS has added duties as Chief Diversity Officer. WILLIAMS, with NEXSTAR since 2019 and formerly with GE, COCA-COLA, GANNETT, and TRIBUNE MEDIA, will continue to report to SVP/Human Resources and Assoc. Counsel TERRI BUSH.

“COURTNEY has a deep understanding of and commitment to NEXSTAR’s ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts and has helped spearhead some of the Diversity and Inclusion Council’s key initiatives, including the introduction of several employee resource groups and our recently launched mentorship program,” said BUSH. “Her leadership and experience make her the ideal person for this critically important position.”

WILLIAMS said, “Diversity is one of NEXSTAR’s core values and I am looking forward to helping the Company identify, recruit and promote employees of diverse backgrounds and life experiences and to developing a systematic process for continuing to enrich our workplace culture with a wide variety of viewpoints and beliefs. The work of NEXSTAR’s Diversity and Inclusion Council has made significant progress during the past 18 months and I am confident that future initiatives will continue to make a significant impact on the 13,000 employees across the NEXSTAR Nation.”

« see more Net News