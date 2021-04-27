Returns For 2021

MADE IN AMERICA, the JAY-Z curated two-day music festival and LABOR DAY WEEKEND staple, returns to PHILADELPHIA for a 10th year, SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th. Early bird tickets to MADE IN AMERICA are available now at TICKETMASTER.com.

The ROC NATION produced festival will benefit the ACLU of PHILADELPHIA as its official charity partner. A portion of the proceeds will also support THE REFORM ALLIANCE.

In a press release, JAY-Z commented, "We are thrilled to announce MADE IN AMERICA 2021 on the legendary BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PARKWAY. This year will be like no other, as MADE IN AMERICA celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and CAUSE VILLAGE will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of PHILADELPHIA."

In MADE IN AMERICA's history, it has generated over $135 million in economic impact for PHILADELPHIA. The festival also benefits vital organizations through CAUSE VILLAGE.

For more, check out www.madeinamericafest.com.

