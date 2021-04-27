Coming June 2nd

The latest product of iHEARTMEDIA and BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION’s podcast development partnership is a new 10-episode scripted thriller adapting a CRYPT TV property into podcast form. “MORDEO,” narrated by J. ALPHONSE NICHOLSON (“P-VALLEY,” “JUST MERCY”), tells the story of the titular demon, featured in a popular CRYPT TV web series, and the lone survivor of a pair of brothers who disappeared in the forest. The show, produced in association with WOLF AT THE DOOR, will premiere on JUNE 2nd with new episodes to follow on WEDNESDAYS.

BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION Pres. CHRIS MCCUMBER said, “‘MORDEO’ serves fans of horror more of what they love. CRYPT TV is an extension of the BLUMHOUSE family and it was a natural fit to help expand their storytelling into a new medium with proven partners like iHEARTMEDIA.”

" CRYPT is thrilled to expand MORDEO as a podcast and there is truly no better creative partner for CRYPT's first adaptation in audio than BLUMHOUSE and iHEARTMEDIA,” said CRYPT TV CEO JACK DAVIS. “MORDEO is one of CRYPT’s biggest IPs and I'm so excited for CRYPT fans to see one of our favorite monsters in a new medium; and for genre and audio fans everywhere to experience all 10 episodes of this show."

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the brilliant creative minds at BLUMHOUSE and CRYPT TV to bring this captivating, haunting story to life,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “Both are masterful storytelling teams, responsible for so many of the best horror movies and television shows in existence. It's been a genuine pleasure to pair their expertise with our own and we're excited to see what audiences think of this latest thriller.”

« see more Net News