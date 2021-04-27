SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has renewed its worldwide deal with hit songwriter JON NITE. His longstanding relationship with the company began in 2009. He's written numerous Country hits, including GABBY BARRETT's "I Hope," BRETT YOUNG's "Lady," COLE SWINDELL's "Break Up In The End," LUKE BRYAN's "Strip It Down," DIERKS BENTLEY's "Living," KEITH URBAN and MIRANDA LAMBERT's "We Were Us," JAKE OWEN's "Beachin," MICHAEL RAY's "Think A Little Less," LEE BRICE's "Boy" and many more.

“JON is a true craftsman of the highest order," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE SVP/Creative JOSH VAN VALKENBURG. "Throughout his years of success as one of NASHVILLE’s top songwriters, he has never sacrificed his integrity or work ethic, and he continues to create masterful music that will be appreciated for generations. We are honored to remain JON’s publisher, and look forward to celebrating many more career milestones with him in the coming years."

“I’m so thankful to be a part of the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family," said NITE. "I’ve been lucky enough to have these friends for the last decade help me take these songs and turn them into a living, breathing American dream. JOSH V, [Creative Dir.] DANE [SCHMIDT], [SVP] TOM [FOLEY], [CEO] RUSTY [GASTON], all the way to [Chairman/CEO] JON PLATT have believed in what I’m fighting to create every day, and it has resulted in hits that are heard in places I can’t even pronounce. I hope to keep the bar high and help my team see the success they deserve.”

