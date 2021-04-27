June 1st

ABC NEWS contributor, LOS ANGELES TIMES op-ed columnist, and ESPN Sports KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES afternoon co-host LZ GRANDERSON’s new podcast for ABC NEWS, “LIFE OUT LOUD WITH LZ GRANDERSON,” will debut next TUESDAY (6/1). GRANDERSON will be joined by “POSE” co-creator/co-Exec. Prod. STEVEN CANALS and co-star MJ RODRIGUEZ on the first two episodes as the FX series comes to an end after three seasons. Future guests on the ten-episode series include RUFUS WAINWRIGHT, Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI, actress/comedian SHERRY COLA, Sen. TAMMY BALDWIN (D-WI), KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, and screenwriter DUSTIN LANCE BLACK and his husband, Olympic diving bronze medalist TOM DALEY.

“We lost so many stories to the AIDS epidemic, violence, harassment and silence due to fear,” said GRANDERSON. “I’m passionate about creating a space to capture these underreported stories and untold oral histories, while also celebrating the joys of living ‘life out loud’ and where we’re going as a community.”

