TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ has promoted MATT RYAN from Assistant Brand Manager to Brand Manager at Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT), and JIM GUILIANO from night host to Promotions & Programming Coordinator for the local cluster.

New to the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA team, RICH DE SISTO is to be the Brand Manager and afternoon drive host for Classic Rock WCHR (105.7 THE HAWK). DE SISTO said, “I am very excited to return to my JERSEY SHORE radio roots and help lead THE HAWK. I am grateful to everyone on the leadership team, including KURT JOHNSON, JIM ANTES, and JB WILDE, for this opportunity. Growing up in NJ, I landed my first radio gig at TOWNSQUARE’s WPST in TRENTON. Thirty-four years later, I have come full circle.” DE SISTO’s recent career includes stints at WMGK and WBEN/PHILADELPHIA and WJBR/WILMINGTON.

MATT RYAN said, “Over the past 11 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of the JERSEY SHORE’s heritage community leader, THE POINT. Now, I look forward to leading this brand and its uber-talented personalities into the future. The sky’s the limit!”

JIM GUILIANO commented, “Thank you to JB and JIM for the opportunity. I am very grateful, and I am thrilled to continue building tremendous working relationships with our local partners in the JERSEY SHORE market.”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Market President JIM ANTES said, “We are growing and thriving locally on the JERSEY SHORE. I am thrilled that RICH is joining our JERSEY SHORE Family of radio stations. With his proven track record in Classic Rock, he’ll make THE HAWK soar! 'Yes, I said that.' MATT is an incredible radio personality, a JERSEY BOY with tons of creativity, talent, and passion, and I’m proud to elevate him to lead THE POINT. And Jim has earned this promotion with his incredible local content and his energy and passion for live and local on-air, online, and events. Our Director of Content, JB WILDE, is building a great team that will widen our lead in the market.”





