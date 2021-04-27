Return To Normal?

Are Americans ready to "get back to normal" now that the CDC has signaled that vaccinated people can prepare to do so? NUVOODOO has released data from a nationwide study that offers sobering news for radio as the country emerges from the pandemic.

The study of 1,100 adults 18+ showed a majority of respondents considering indoor gatherings of 1,000 people or more as very or extremely unsafe, while about a third feel the same way about outdoor events of the same size. About 36% of the respondents said they were either still undecided about getting vaccinations or have decided not to get vaccinated. Just under 50% of the adults surveyed said they will still wear masks during the summer, whether mandated or not, and a third said they will only get together with vaccinated members of their family or friends this summer.

The attitudes are in contrast to the increase in commuting and travel that has put radio listeners back in cars after more than a year of decreased in-car listening. NUVOODOO's analysis warns that a "return to normal" will "likely happen in fits and starts," and that broadcasters and advertisers "should temper expectations for in-person gatherings of any size over the summer."

NUVOODOO will be putting its semi-annual Ratings Prospects Study into the field in JUNE, with results to be revealed in a JULY webinar ("Reboot the Commute"). The research firm wants input from the industry on additional topics to address in the study. Send suggestions to tellmemore@nuvoodoo.com.





