DOUBLE DOWN MUSIC, the newest publishing division of NASHVLLE-based PLAY IT AGAIN (PIA) MUSIC GROUP, has announced its first songwriter signings, BLAKE BOLLINGER and CAROLINE CALAWAY.

Writer/producer BOLLINGER has done programming for the last three JASON ALDEAN records and the most recent BLAKE SHELTON album, "Body Language," as well as having several songs featured on CBS, ABC, NBC and MTV. He has also landed cuts with Country stars DARIUS RUCKER, JUSTIN MOORE, RODNEY ATKINS, LOCASH and several others. His production credits include ATKINS, LOCASH, BRETT ELDREDGE and others.

CALAWAY (formerly HENNINGSEN,) started her career with her family trio THE HENNINGSENS, who co-wrote THE BAND PERRY’s singles “You Lie” and “All Your Life” along with songs on their first two albums. THE HENNINGSENS charted two singles while signed to ARISTA NASHVILLE, including the Top 20 song "American Beautiful" in 2021. The trio has also landed cuts with WYNONNA JUDD, SARA EVANS, BILLY CURRINGTON and HIGHWAY 101.





(L to R): Erin Kidd, Creative Director, Double Down Music; Ryan Dokke, PIA Music CEO; Clara Calaway;PIA Music Group founder Dallas Davidson; Lauren Lieu, Creative Director, Double Down Music





