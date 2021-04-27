Fan voting opens June 1st

CMT announced TODAY (5/26) the full list of performers for the 2021 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS,” which air WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 7p (CT). The roster includes stars from Country and other genres collaborating, including BRELAND and MICKEY GUYTON; CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN; KELSEA BALLERINI and PAUL KLEIN from LANY; LADY A, CARLY PEARCE and GABBY BARRETT; LAUREN ALAINA and JON PARDI; LUKE BRYAN; NEEDTOBREATHE and CARRIE UNDERWOOD; and THOMAS RHETT. Newly revealed performers will join those previously announced (NET NEWS 5/19).

Nominations for the 2021 CMT MUSIC AWARDS were announced two weeks ago, along with hosts BALLERINI and BROWN. Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com, and will close TUESDAY, JUNE 1st at 2p (CT). A full list of nominations can be found here.

The show will air as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

