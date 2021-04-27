Davis

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT has added NATALIE DAVIS as Coord./Promotion. She succeeds BAILEY WHITE, who was upped to Northeast Regional Mgr. in MAY (NET NEWS 5/10). DAVIS' previous stops include time at STRATEGIC MEDIA SYSTEMS and the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION.

"We are very excited to welcome NATALIE to BLACK RIVER," said SVP/Radio Promotion MIKE WILSON. "Given her background and experience in the industry, I have no doubt she will be a great fit."

Added DAVIS, "I am beyond thrilled to start this new journey with BLACK RIVER!"

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News