Megan Thee Stallion Added To Summerfest 2021 Lineup
May 26, 2021 at 10:39 AM (PT)
MEGAN THEE STALLION has been added to the closing weekend of SUMMERFEST 2021 in MILWAUKEE (Net News 5/6). She'll appear with POLO G on SEPTEMBER 16.
This year’s SUMMERFEST lineup includes: MILEY CYRUS, CHRIS STAPLETON, JONAS BROTHERS, LUKE BRYAN, CHANCE THE RAPPER, GUNS N’ ROSES, WILCO, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, DIPLO, FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, BLEACHERS, BLACK PUMAS, RUN THE JEWELS, PIXIES, RISE AGAINST, GOO GOO DOLLS and many more.