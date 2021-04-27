Megan Thee Stallion Added

MEGAN THEE STALLION has been added to the closing weekend of SUMMERFEST 2021 in MILWAUKEE (Net News 5/6). She'll appear with POLO G on SEPTEMBER 16.

This year’s SUMMERFEST lineup includes: MILEY CYRUS, CHRIS STAPLETON, JONAS BROTHERS, LUKE BRYAN, CHANCE THE RAPPER, GUNS N’ ROSES, WILCO, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, DIPLO, FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, BLEACHERS, BLACK PUMAS, RUN THE JEWELS, PIXIES, RISE AGAINST, GOO GOO DOLLS and many more.





