New Partnership

JAXSTA LIMITED, a dedicated database of official music credits, is partnering with THE AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF MUSIC (AIM) with JAXSTA providing credit data to be used as a research tool and teaching aid for students and faculty at AIM.

JAXSTA CEO and Co-Founder JACQUI LOUEZ SCHOORL stated, "We’re so thrilled to have partnered with THE AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF MUSIC (AIM). The idea that through this partnership JAXSTA will play a role in helping students achieve their dream of a career in music is humbling. This partnership also draws on one of JAXSTA’s key missions: to be a single source of truth when it comes to official music credits, one that can be trusted in a world of disinformation. That an academic institution as esteemed as AIM will now use JAXSTA’s official music credit data in their syllabus is validation that we’re achieving that goal."

AIM Board Chair ED ST JOHN added, "AIM is thrilled to be joining forces with JAXSTA in this exciting new partnership. Both organisations share a common goal – to help build the innovative music industry of the future, enabled by smart technology and committed to supporting artists."

AIM CEO DR. GREG CLARKED commented, "As an independent higher education provider, AIM understands the value of accurate data and insightful research. We’re looking forward to collaborating with JAXSTA to create opportunities for our students, our alumni and the wider music community."

Pictured l-r (Dr. Greg Clarke, Jacqui Louez Schoorl and Ed St John)

