Tickets are on sale now at TICKETMASTER.com for LIL WAYNE's UPROAR HIP-HOP FESTIVAL, AUGUST 13 at the LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM, the immersive and interactive music, arts and nightlife experience is headlined by LIL WAYNE, YOUNG MONEY and friends. The UPROAR HIP-HOP FESTIVAL will be streamed worldwide via official partner MANDOLIN.

UPROAR HIP-HOP FESTIVAL will take place within THE TORCH, the general admission venue located in the iconic Peristyle plaza entrance of the LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Peristyle Entrance (Photo: vesperstock / Shutterstock.com)

