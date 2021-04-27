Inks Deal With 42 Dugg

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, the global publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP has entered into a co-publishing agreement with hip-hop artist 42 DUGG, who is signed to both YO GOTTI’s CMG label and LIL BABY’s 4PF imprint as part of a joint venture.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the DETROIT native’s new project, FREE DEM BOYZ, which dropped last week and includes collaborations with RODDY RICCH, FUTURE, LIL DURK, EST GEE, ROWDY REBEL and FIVIO FOREIGN. Dugg’s collaboration with RODDY RICCH on '4 Da Gang' recently hit BILLBOARD’s Rhythmic Airplay chart for the first time and landed on its Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC President of A&R, U.S., RYAN PRESS commented, "This is 42 DUGG’s moment. His performance on ‘We Paid’ has earned praise from fans, fellow artists, and critics alike, and I believe he’s well on his way to becoming one of the industry's next big stars. My longtime friend and business partner YO GOTTI has played such an important role in helping 42 DUGG get to where he is today, and I can’t wait to see what we all accomplish together."

42 DUGG added, "RYAN and the whole WARNER CHAPPELL crew are connected to some of the best artists and producers in the game and I have a lot of respect for their work. I look forward to collaborating with their team and taking my music to the next level."

YO GOTTI noted, "It’s great to be locked in with RYAN and the WARNER CHAPPELL team and partner on this new endeavor together. DUGG is a superstar and we’re all committed to putting him in the right position to succeed and elevate his music career."

L to R: CMG's Rex Zamor; CMG Founder Yo Gotti; 42 Dugg, WCM Pres.U.S. A&R, Ryan Press

