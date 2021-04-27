John Boulos

SHOCKER! ALL ACCESS has confirmed that ARISTA RECORDINGS EVP/Promotion JOHN BOULOS is leaving the label as of FRIDAY, JUNE 4th.

BOULOS, who joined ARISTA in 2019 (NET NEWS 1/25/19), told ALL ACCESS: “After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided that as of JUNE 4th I will be leaving the company to spend some personal time with those I love. In a long career that has taken me through a lot of fantastic labels, I can say that the past three years starting and developing ARISTA has been one of the major highlights. I have watched us grow into the future of this great business. Our baby label is growing up, and the many successes we have had bring nothing but smiles to my face and joy to my heart.

“I want to thank DAVID MASSEY for allowing me to join all of you on this journey," he continued. "I now look forward to the next phase in life, both personally and professionally. After working at 13 companies in this amazing business, I have always appreciated my ability to move around, make many new friends and try new challenges on this short journey of life. I am, of course, always available at jboulosmusic@gmail.com or (917) 539-6303."

