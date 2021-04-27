-
Americana Music Association's '20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards' Nominees Revealed
During a socially distanced ceremony at NASHVILLE’s NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC (NMAAM), THE AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) announced the nominations for its annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS SHOW. JASON ISBELL topped the nominations with three. VALERIE JUNE, AMYTHYST KIAH and BRANDI CARLILE each earned two, the latter as both a solo artist and as a member of THE HIGHWOMEN.
The nominees were presented by KEB’ MO’ and OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW’s KETCH SECOR, and the announcement was streamed live on the AMA's FACEBOOK page.
A full list of categories and nominees for the AMS’s 20th annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS is below:
Album of the Year
* "Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions): - STURGILL SIMPSON
* "J.T." - STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES
* "The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers" -- VALERIE JUNE
* "Reunions" - JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT
* "World On The Ground" -- SARAH JAROSZ
Artist of the Year
* BRANDI CARLILE
* KATHLEEN EDWARDS
* JASON ISBELL
* MARGO PRICE
* BILLY STRINGS
Duo/Group of the Year
* BLACK PUMAS
* THE HIGHWOMEN
* OUR NATIVE DAUGHTERS
* THE WAR AND TREATY
* GILLIAN WELCH AND DAVID RAWLINGS
Emerging Act of the Year
* CHARLEY CROCKETT
* AMYTHYST KIAH
* JOY OLADOKUN
* ALLISON RUSSELL
* WAXAHATCHEE
Instrumentalist of the Year
*MEGAN COLEMAN
*ROBBIE CROWELL
*RAY JACILDO
*PHILIP TOWNS
*KRISTIN WEBER
Song of the Year
* "Black Myself," AMYTHYST KIAH, written by AMYTHYST KIAH
* "Call Me A Fool," VALERIE JUNE ft. CARLA THOMAS, written by VALERIE JUNE
* "Dreamsicle," JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, written by JASON ISBELL
* "I Remember Everything," JOHN PRINE, written by PAT MCLAUGHLIN & JOHN PRINE
* "Long Violent History," TYLER CHILDERS, written by TYLER CHILDERS
The winners of each category will be announced during the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. It is part of AMERICANAFEST, which returns for its 21st year on SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th.