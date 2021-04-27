Back In-Person Sept. 22-25

During a socially distanced ceremony at NASHVILLE’s NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC (NMAAM), THE AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) announced the nominations for its annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS SHOW. JASON ISBELL topped the nominations with three. VALERIE JUNE, AMYTHYST KIAH and BRANDI CARLILE each earned two, the latter as both a solo artist and as a member of THE HIGHWOMEN.

The nominees were presented by KEB’ MO’ and OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW’s KETCH SECOR, and the announcement was streamed live on the AMA's FACEBOOK page.

A full list of categories and nominees for the AMS’s 20th annual AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS is below:

Album of the Year

* "Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions): - STURGILL SIMPSON

* "J.T." - STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES

* "The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers" -- VALERIE JUNE

* "Reunions" - JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

* "World On The Ground" -- SARAH JAROSZ

Artist of the Year

* BRANDI CARLILE

* KATHLEEN EDWARDS

* JASON ISBELL

* MARGO PRICE

* BILLY STRINGS

Duo/Group of the Year

* BLACK PUMAS

* THE HIGHWOMEN

* OUR NATIVE DAUGHTERS

* THE WAR AND TREATY

* GILLIAN WELCH AND DAVID RAWLINGS

Emerging Act of the Year

* CHARLEY CROCKETT

* AMYTHYST KIAH

* JOY OLADOKUN

* ALLISON RUSSELL

* WAXAHATCHEE

Instrumentalist of the Year

*MEGAN COLEMAN

*ROBBIE CROWELL

*RAY JACILDO

*PHILIP TOWNS

*KRISTIN WEBER

Song of the Year

* "Black Myself," AMYTHYST KIAH, written by AMYTHYST KIAH

* "Call Me A Fool," VALERIE JUNE ft. CARLA THOMAS, written by VALERIE JUNE

* "Dreamsicle," JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, written by JASON ISBELL

* "I Remember Everything," JOHN PRINE, written by PAT MCLAUGHLIN & JOHN PRINE

* "Long Violent History," TYLER CHILDERS, written by TYLER CHILDERS

The winners of each category will be announced during the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE. It is part of AMERICANAFEST, which returns for its 21st year on SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th.

